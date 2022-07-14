Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Chemung Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.88, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Janus International Group, Inc. JBI: This company which provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Janus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.36, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Sysco Corporation SYY: This food and related products marketing and distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Sysco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.00, compared with 28.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.