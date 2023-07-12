Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

Sotherly Hotels Inc. SOHO: This real estate investment trust which focus on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.05, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Griffon Corporation GFF: This company that provides consumer and professional, and home and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.46 compared with 26.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME: This company which operates online music entertainment platforms carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Tencent Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.60, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

