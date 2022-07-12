Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE: This explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Cenovus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.37, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. BRDG: This real estate investment management company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Bridge has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.62, compared with 24.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK: This commercial real estate services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Newmark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.30, compared with 24.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

