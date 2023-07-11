Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11th:

Ecopetrol EC: This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus

Ecopetrol S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote

Ecopetrol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.14, compared with 4.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ecopetrol S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ecopetrol S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY: This automobile company that manufactures and sellsvehicles and automotive parts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Nissan Motor Co. Price and Consensus

Nissan Motor Co. price-consensus-chart | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

Nissan Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.67 compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nissan Motor Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Nissan Motor Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD: This company that designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Quote

JELD-WEN Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.40, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Quote

