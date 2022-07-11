Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11th:

United States Steel X: This company which is a leading steel manufacturer in the United States and the fifth-largest in the world produces and sells steel mill products including flat-rolled and tubular products in North America and Europe, carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

United States Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.45, compared with 3.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mercer International MERC:This company which owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Mercer International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.71 compared with 4.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Suncor Energy SU: This Canadian premier integrated energy company with operations including oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.51, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

