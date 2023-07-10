Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:

Select Water Solutions, Inc. WTTR: This oilfield services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Select Water Solutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Owens Corning OC: This company which provides building materials and composite solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Owens has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.79 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP: This company that engages in the installation of insulation for building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.56, compared with 20.53 for the S&P 500’s. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

