Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:

Everest Group, Ltd. EG: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Everest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.93, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Toyota Motor Corporation TM: This automobile giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Toyota has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.69, compared with 18.79 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CarGurus, Inc. CARG: This online automotive marketplace carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.06, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

