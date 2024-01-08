Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:

QuantaSing Group Limited QSG: This China-based online learning services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 325% over the last 60 days.

QuantaSing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.02, compared with 18.79 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Synovus Financial Corp. SNV: This bank holding company for Synovus Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Synovus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.46, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

