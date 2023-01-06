Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:

J. Sainsbury JSAIY: This company which is a leading UK-based food retailer with interests in financial services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.65 compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bae Systems BAESY: This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Bae Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.13 compared with 42.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners CCEP: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.0 compared with 18.13 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

