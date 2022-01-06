Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:

Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Laboratory Corp. of America LH: This leading healthcare diagnostics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Laboratory Corp. of America has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.07, compared with 26.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Seiko Epson SEKEY: This company that engages in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Seiko Epson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.24, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

