Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:

CF Industries CF: This company which is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of nitrogenous fertilizer and other nitrogen products globally carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.74, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR: This integrated multi-boutique asset management firm carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Victory Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.75, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Sunoco SUN: This master limited partnership carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.45, compared with 23.64 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

