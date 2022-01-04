Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:

Westlake Chemical WLK: This vertically integrated international producer and supplier of petrochemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.23, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group ABG: This company which is one of the largest automotive retailers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.75, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Stewart Information Services STC: This company whose primary business is title insurance carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.86, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



