Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

The Andersons, Inc. ANDE: This company that operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

The Andersons has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.93, compared with 21.20 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

American Public Education, Inc. APEI: This company that provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

American Public Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.74, compared with 21.20 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Independent Bank Corporation IBCP: This bank holding company for Independent Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.76, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

