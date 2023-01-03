Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

Expedia Group EXPE: This company which is one of the largest online travel companies in the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Expedia Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.74 compared with 97.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ranger Energy Services RNGR: This company which provides well service rigs and services primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.0% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Energy Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.68 compared with 33.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dorian LPG LPG: This company which is engaged in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 days.

Dorian LPG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.73 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

