Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

LouisianaPacific LPX: This leading manufacturer of sustainable, and quality engineered wood building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.80, compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AMC Networks AMCX: This company engaged in producing programming and movie content carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

AMC Networks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.70, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

LaZBoy LZB: This company which is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

LaZBoy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.66, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.





