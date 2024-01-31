Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF: This international energy company engaging in the integrated business of hydrocarbons carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

YPF has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.72, compared with 6.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD: This kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.11, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Steelcase Inc. SCS: This furniture and architectural products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.19, compared with 20.87 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

