Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

USA Truck USAK: This company that engages in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This leading interior design company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.42, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Midland States Bancorp MSBI: This financial and bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.67, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

