Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.53, compared with 20.71 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. HCC: This metallurgical coal mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

World Acceptance Corporation WRLD: This consumer finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

World Acceptance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.29, compared with 20.71 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

