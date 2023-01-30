Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:

Shinhan Financial Group Co SHG: This company which provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.56 compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

FS Bancorp FSBW: This bank holding company that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.43 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Orix Corp Ads IX: This diversified financial services institution which provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Orix Corp Ads has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.70 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

