Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:

Lifeway Foods, Inc. LWAY: This probiotic products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Lifeway Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.16, compared with 21.20 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

New Gold Inc. NGD: This gold mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

New Gold has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.90, compared with 21.20 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Global Partners LP GLP: This oil, gasoline and propane company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Global Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.92, compared with 21.20 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

