Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29:
Independent Bank Corporation IBCP: This bank holding company for Independent Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.35, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. BBVA: This company which provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. MSBI: This financial holding company for Midland States Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Midland States Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.91 compared with 11.30 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
