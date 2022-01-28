Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:

Asbury Automotive Group ABG: This one of the largest automotive retailers carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Asbury Automotive Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.42, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

OneWater Marine ONEW: This premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus

OneWater Marine Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote

OneWater Marine has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.88, compared with 32.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OneWater Marine Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

OneWater Marine Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote

Lennar LEN: This company engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus

Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote

Lennar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.89, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lennar Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Lennar Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Lennar Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.