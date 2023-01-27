Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 27th

January 27, 2023 — 05:33 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

StoneX Group Inc. SNEX: This global financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

StoneX has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.78, compared with 19.12 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a  Value Score  of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

