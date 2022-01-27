Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

United Microelectronics UMC: This company that specializes in providing foundry services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

United Microelectronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.88, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AMN Healthcare Services AMN: This travel healthcare staffing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.54, compared with 21.17 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

F.N.B. FNB: This financial holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

F.N.B. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.58, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

