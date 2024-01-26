Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26:

Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO: This mining and mineral exploration company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Eldorado Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote

Eldorado Gold Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.95, compared with 25.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Eldorado Gold Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Eldorado Gold Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ISNPY: This company which provides financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

Intesa Sanpaolo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA PE Ratio (TTM)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA pe-ratio-ttm | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

PACCAR Inc PCAR: This truck manufacturer companycarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

PACCAR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.97 compared with 20.49 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PACCAR Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PACCAR Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.