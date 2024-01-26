Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26:
Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO: This mining and mineral exploration company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Eldorado Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote
Eldorado Gold Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.95, compared with 25.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Eldorado Gold Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Eldorado Gold Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ISNPY: This company which provides financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote
Intesa Sanpaolo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA PE Ratio (TTM)
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA pe-ratio-ttm | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote
PACCAR Inc PCAR: This truck manufacturer companycarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
PACCAR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.97 compared with 20.49 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PACCAR Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
PACCAR Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
