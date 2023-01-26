Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:

Sappi Limited SPPJY: This woodfiber-based renewable resources company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sappi Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sappi Ltd. Quote

Sappi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.00, compared with 5.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sappi Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sappi Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Sappi Ltd. Quote

Komatsu Ltd. KMTUY: This construction, mining, and utility equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

Komatsu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.99, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Komatsu Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Komatsu Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sappi Ltd. (SPPJY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.