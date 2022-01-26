Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO: This retailer of sporting goods and outdoor recreational products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.18, compared with 32.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Louisiana-PacificCorporation LPX: This manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MRC Global Inc. MRC: This distributor of pipe, valve, and fittings and related products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.7% over the last 60 days.

MRC Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.63, compared with 23.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

