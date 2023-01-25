Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:

Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.36, compared with 18.08 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nomad Foods Limited NOMD: This frozen food company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Nomad Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.20, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI: This digital gaming company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1902.2% over the last 60 days.

DoubleDown has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.37, compared with 18.08 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

