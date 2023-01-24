Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL: This company that engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote

Richardson Electronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.19, compared with 18.91 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote

Vasta Platform Limited VSTA: This company that provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 111.1% over the last 60 days.

Vasta Platform Limited Price and Consensus

Vasta Platform Limited price-consensus-chart | Vasta Platform Limited Quote

Vasta Platform has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.88, compared with 17.86 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vasta Platform Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Vasta Platform Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Vasta Platform Limited Quote

Evercore Inc. EVR: This independent investment banking advisory firm carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote

Evercore has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.26, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Evercore Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Evercore Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Evercore Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evercore Inc (EVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.