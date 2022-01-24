Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

Beacon Roofing Supply BECN: This largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beacon Roofing Supply has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.49, compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ranger Oil ROCC: This independent oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Oil Corporation Price and Consensus

Ranger Oil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.18, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ranger Oil Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Limestone Bancorp LMST: This company that provides banking services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. Price and Consensus

Limestone Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.56, compared with 19.36 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

