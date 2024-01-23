Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23:

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. ICAGY: This company which engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

International Consolidated Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.04, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. KGS: This compression services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.

Kodiak Gas Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.99 compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Steelcase Inc. SCS: This furniture and architectural products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.04 compared with 19.36 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

