Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT: This tire manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.91, compared with 73.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.34 compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ingredion Incorporated INGR: This starch-based products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.28 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

