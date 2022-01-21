Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 21st
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:
Boise Cascade BCC: This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.36, compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PE Ratio (TTM)
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. pe-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus
ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote
ArcBest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.88, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
ArcBest Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
ArcBest Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): Free Stock Analysis Report
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.