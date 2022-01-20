Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

Westlake Chemical WLK: This vertically integrated international producer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.04, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Crescent Point Energy CPG: This company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.13, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina LOMA: This company that operates as a cement manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.2% over the last 60 days.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.23, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.