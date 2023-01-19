Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. MPB: This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Mid Penn has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Campbell Soup Company CPB: This food and beverage products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Campbell Soup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.28, compared with 23.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME: This operator of online music entertainment platforms carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Tencent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.72, compared with 17.95 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

