Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
Air Transport Services Group ATSG: This leading provider of aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc Price and Consensus
Air Transport Services Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Air Transport Services Group, Inc Quote
Air Transport Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.09, compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Air Transport Services Group, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Air Transport Services Group, Inc Quote
PetroChina PTR: This largest integrated oil company in China carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
PetroChina Company Limited Price and Consensus
PetroChina Company Limited price-consensus-chart | PetroChina Company Limited Quote
PetroChina has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PetroChina Company Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
PetroChina Company Limited pe-ratio-ttm | PetroChina Company Limited Quote
Lumen Technologies LUMN: This leading rural local exchange carrier providing a range of telecom services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote
Lumen Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.10, compared with 37.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Lumen Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Lumen Technologies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote
