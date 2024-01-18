Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:

DaVita DVA: This company which, operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related medical services primarily in dialysis centers and in contracted hospitals across the U.S., carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

DaVita has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.4 compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DaVita Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

DaVita Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | DaVita Inc. Quote

Cardinal Health CAH: This company which, is a nation-wide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

Cardinal Health has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.41 compared with 26.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cardinal Health, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cardinal Health, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria BBVA: This company which, is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.02 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

