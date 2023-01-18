Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This operator of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.98, compared with 19.04 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tenaris S.A. TS: This seamless and welded steel tubular products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Tenaris has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.76, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Komatsu Ltd. KMTUY: This construction, mining, and utility equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.93, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

