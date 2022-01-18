Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:

Taseko Mines Limited TGB: This company that focuses on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Taseko Mines Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.20, compared with 22.66 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ford Motor F: This company that designs, manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.84, compared with 22.66 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Eldorado Gold EGO: This gold producing and exploration company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.42, compared with 22.66 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

