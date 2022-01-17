Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

Goodyear GT: This one of the largest tire manufacturing companies in the world carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Goodyear has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.60, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

TD SYNNEX SNX: This leading business process services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

TD SYNNEX has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.66, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods UNFI: This leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products in the U.S. and Canada carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.99, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

