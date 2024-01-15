Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:

Reinsurance Group of America RGA: This company which, is a leading global provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.86 compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Patria Investments Limited PAX: This company which, offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Patria Investments Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.25 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scorev of B.

Cabot CBT: This leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Cabot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.58 compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

