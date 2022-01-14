Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:

Group 1 Automotive GPI: This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43, compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Albertsons Companies ACI: This company that provides retail food products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Albertsons Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

Albertsons has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.21, compared with 20.88 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

Anglo American NGLOY: This mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Anglo American Price and Consensus

Anglo American price-consensus-chart | Anglo American Quote

Anglo American has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.93, compared with 20.88 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Anglo American PE Ratio (TTM)

Anglo American pe-ratio-ttm | Anglo American Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

