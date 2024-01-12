Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Air France-KLMSA AFLYY: This airline company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Air France-KLM SA Price and Consensus

Air France-KLM SA price-consensus-chart | Air France-KLM SA Quote

Air France-KLM has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.50, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Air France-KLM SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Air France-KLM SA pe-ratio-ttm | Air France-KLM SA Quote

Toyota Motor Corporation TM: This automobile giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus

Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

Toyota has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.98, compared with 19.13 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Toyota Motor Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Toyota Motor Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

Assurant, Inc. AIZ: This company that provides insurance to lifestyle and housing segments carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assurant, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assurant, Inc. Quote

Assurant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.74, compared with 21.26 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Assurant, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Assurant, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Assurant, Inc. Quote

