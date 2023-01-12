Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Navios Maritime Partners NMM: This company which owns and operates dry cargo vessels is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.30 compared with 9.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Core & Main CNM: This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus

Core & Main, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core & Main, Inc. Quote

Core & Main has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.85 compared with 23.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Core & Main, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Core & Main, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Core & Main, Inc. Quote

Primo Water PRMW: This company which is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Primo Water Corporation Price and Consensus

Primo Water Corporation price-consensus-chart | Primo Water Corporation Quote

Primo Water has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.49 compared with 37.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Primo Water Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Primo Water Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Primo Water Corporation Quote

