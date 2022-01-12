Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

CommScope COMM: This premier provider of infrastructure solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Quote

CommScope has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.61, compared with 141.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Quote

USA Truck USAK: This company engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck, Inc. Price and Consensus

USA Truck, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USA Truck, Inc. Quote

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.55, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

USA Truck, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

USA Truck, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | USA Truck, Inc. Quote

Stewart Information Services STC: This company whose primary business is title insurance carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Stewart Information Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

Stewart Information Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.08, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Stewart Information Services Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Stewart Information Services Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.