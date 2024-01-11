Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. CCU: This South American beverage company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Cervecerías Unidas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.91, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB: This investment management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.15, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG: This health technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Koninklijke Philips has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.93, compared with 21.14 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

