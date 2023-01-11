Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

ProFrac Holding Corp. ACDC: This vertically integrated and energy services company that provides various products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

ProFrac Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

ProFrac Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | ProFrac Holding Corp. Quote

ProFrac Holding Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.17 compared with 25.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

ProFrac Holding Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

ProFrac Holding Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | ProFrac Holding Corp. Quote

Nomad Foods Limited NOMD: This company which manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Nomad Foods Limited Price and Consensus

Nomad Foods Limited price-consensus-chart | Nomad Foods Limited Quote

Nomad Foods Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.10 compared with 23.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Nomad Foods Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Nomad Foods Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Nomad Foods Limited Quote

Hilton Grand Vacations HGV: This company which is engaged in hospitality business markets and operates vacation ownership resorts and also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Price and Consensus

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Quote

Hilton Grand Vacations has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.94 compared with 28.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Quote

