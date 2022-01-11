Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

Stewart Information Services STC: This company whose primary business is title insurance carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.88, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries KLIC: This leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.20, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Titan International TWI: This leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Titan International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.57, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

