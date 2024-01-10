Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

EnerSys has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.03, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enersys PE Ratio (TTM)

Enersys pe-ratio-ttm | Enersys Quote

Panasonic Holdings Corporation PCRFY: This electrical and electronic products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus

Panasonic Corp. price-consensus-chart | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Panasonic has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.08, compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Panasonic Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Panasonic Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA: This reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

Reinsurance Group of America has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.82, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.