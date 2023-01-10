Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

Safe Bulkers SB: This company which is international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Safe Bulkers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.06 compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Customers Bancorp CUBI: This bank holding company that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.97 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Flexible Solutions International FSI: This environmental technology company which focuses on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Flexible Solutions International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.57 compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

